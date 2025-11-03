Body believed to be missing Burleson County man found

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body believed to be missing man Dennis Krueger was found in Burleson County on Oct. 31 with the assistance of Texas Search and Rescue.

Sheriff Bill Rios said the discovery was made following a search effort supported by members of the community and Texas Search and Rescue.

Krueger was last seen on Sunday, Oct .12 in the 300 block of Raiders Road in Somerville and was reported missing to the Burleson County Sheriff's Office.

“We want to thank everyone who shared our post and provided information regarding Mr. Krueger,” Rios said in a statement released Nov. 3. “We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the members of Texas Search and Rescue, whose efforts were instrumental in locating Mr. Krueger.”

The sheriff’s office asked residents to keep Krueger and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

