BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A single illegally dumped tire turned into a lesson in community accountability after the Burleson County Sheriff's Office gave the person responsible multiple opportunities to make things right before pursuing formal action.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Facebook post from the Burleson County Sheriff's Office page.

Watch the full story here:

Burleson County sheriff gives tire dumper chances to come forward before issuing citation

It started when someone dumped a tire in a ditch off West Old San Antonio Road in Caldwell. What the person may not have known is that a witness recorded video of the vehicle driving away. That video made its way to the sheriff's office.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC showing off the tire that was illegally dumped.

Instead of immediately tracking down the person responsible, officials took a different approach. The sheriff posted on Facebook saying they had photos of the vehicle and the person involved, with a simple message: come pick up the tire, clean up the mess, and the case would be closed.

Illegal dumping can lead to fines ranging from $500 to $10,000 and even jail time in some cases.

Ezekiel Ramirez Illegal dumping can lead to fines ranging from $500 to $10,000 and even jail time in some cases.

Sergeant Randy Jackson said the approach reflects how the office views the people it serves.

"We here at the sheriff's office, we believe everybody wants to be good, and given the opportunity, given a second chance, they're gonna make the situation right," Jackson said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The second Facebook post from the Burleson County Sheriff's Department.

But the next morning, the tire was still there. Officials posted again, giving the person until noon to pick it up. Noon came. The tire stayed.

So they turned up the pressure, posting a photo of the vehicle and announcing the tire was now at the sheriff's office for safekeeping.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Facebook post from the sheriff's office sharing a photo of the vehicle and announcing the tire was now at the sheriff's office for safekeeping.

That got the person's attention. Late Wednesday night, they called the sheriff's office and admitted the tire was theirs. They received both a talking-to and a citation.

Caldwell resident Donna Emberton said the sheriff's handling of the situation reflects what a strong community looks like.

"That's what a good community does," Emberton said.

"They want to help you do the right things and you know, correct your mistakes if you make them," Emberton said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Caldwell resident Donna Emberton sharing her thoughts about the recent illegal dumping.

Jackson said the bigger win was seeing someone take responsibility.

"Nobody wants to see just junk piled up on the side of the road. Let's take care of each other. Let's keep our neighborhood clean," Jackson said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sergeant Randy Jackson sharing specific details about the recent illegal dumping in Caldwell with 15 ABC.

Officials said the case was never just about a dumped tire. They said it was about giving someone the chance to take responsibility and help keep Burleson County clean.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.