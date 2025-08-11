Burglary suspect arrested in a field by Hillsboro Outlets

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The Hill County Sheriff's Office assisted the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety in arresting a burglary suspect near the Hillsboro Outlet Mall Monday morning.

Hillsboro DPS says shortly before 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Outlets in reference to a trespassing call. When officers arrived, they talked to construction workers who identified that a person who possibly committed a burglary of suites at the outlets and then ran into the tree line after being confronted by workers.

Officers set up a perimeter and requested the assistance of a drone operator from the Hill County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Jackson arrived to help, as well as constables with Precinct 3 to help HDPS officers.

Due to the tall grass and heavy tree line, officers deployed a Hillsboro DPS-Fire Rescue Brush Truck to get to the field and tree line after Sgt. Jackson was able to identify a person army crawling through the field.

Officers detained and arrested a man that was positively identified as being the person that ran away from the scene earlier.

Right now, burglary of a building along with evading arrest charges are expected, in addition to the suspect having a warrant out of another agency. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges could be added.