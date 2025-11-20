Bryan woman creates community 'Garden' to help neighbors

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The recent federal government shutdown left emotional and financial wounds across the Brazos Valley, but one Bryan woman is stepping up to offer a lifeline to help her community move forward.

In a Bryan neighborhood, you'll find a large cabinet outside Irma Barrera's home holding food, clothing, and essential supplies. Neighbors know it as the local 'Garden'.

Ezekiel Ramirez A poster promoting the 'Garden' in front of Barrera's home.

"I tell people to harvest what you need. Take what you need and plant, give what others need," Barrera said.

Barrera decided to create the resource after seeing how the government shutdown affected her community's most vulnerable residents.

Ezekiel Ramirez Some snacks in the 'Garden'.

"My reasoning always behind anything I do is my purpose in life is to serve others," Barrera said. "It's always the most vulnerable that I think of the most."

Barrera said the idea didn't come from extra time — it came from experience working with government assistance programs.

Ezekiel Ramirez Irma Barrera fixing the cabinet that holds the 'Garden' donations.

"I've worked Medicaid and food stamps before," Barrera said. "The idea of anybody going without, the idea of anybody struggling is not OK with me."

"Who's gonna fight for us if we can't fight for each other and if we can't stand for each other," Barrera said.

She said this is only the beginning and she plans to keep showing up for her community for as long as she can.

Ezekiel Ramirez Irma Barrera shares specific details about the community 'Garden' with 15 ABC.

"If there's anything and everything that I can do in my power to the day that I die, I will burn this world down to save the world if I can," Barrera said.

The garden opens Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information on how to use the resource or to donate, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.