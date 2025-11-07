BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The ongoing federal government shutdown has left many families without paychecks, and some are worried about keeping the lights on, but the city of Bryan and Bryan Texas Utilities are rolling out a temporary program to help neighbors get through these tough times.

Bryan Texas Utilities offers assistance to federal workers during government shutdown

"People are dealing with some real serious issues right now," said Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan mayor.

The federal government shutdown in Washington is hitting home for local residents.

"Some of them are getting checks, some of them are not getting checks," Gutierrez said.

In Bryan, local leaders are making sure the shutdown doesn't leave neighbors in the dark.

"I think it's a great idea. I think people need help," said Joel Rodriguez, Bryan resident.

Bryan Texas Utilities is launching a temporary assistance program to help customers hit by the shutdown keep their service.

KXXV Someone flipping through channels on their TV.

"If you can prove that you're a federal employee and you're furloughed and you're not getting paid, we will make sure that we can offset those, the BTU bill," Gutierrez said. "We won't disconnect any of your utilities, and we'll put you on a payment plan and get you the help that you need to get everybody back on track."

Residents say this kind of local support makes a real difference during tough times.

KXXV Someone adjusting the temperature in their home.

"Especially with the government shutdown. It's very difficult on families, you know, trying to get by," Rodriguez said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Joel Rodriguez, a Bryan resident, shares his thoughts about the assistance program with 15 ABC.

"Everybody needs money in America. You can't live without getting a paycheck. Everything costs, so I think it's a very good idea. I'm impressed with the city of Bryan," said Casey Alani, College Station resident.

Ezekiel Ramirez Casey Alani, College Station resident, shares his thoughts about the assistance program with 15 ABC.

Gutierrez tells 15 ABC the city can't control what happens in Washington, but it can control how it treats its own people.

"We will make sure that the city of Bryan and BTU was not going to be part of the problem. We want to be part of the solution," Gutierrez said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan Mayor, Bobby Gutierrez shares specific details about the temporary utility assistance program with 15 ABC.

The city of Bryan will keep this program going until Washington finds a solution.

To apply for this program or to learn more, click here.

