BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — As students return to school in Bryan, bus drivers are reminding the community about the importance of following school zone safety rules to protect children.

Bryan ISD bus driver urges community to follow school zone safety rules as new school year begins

"We don't want to see our students get hurt. It will break our hearts. It'll break the community's heart too as well that one of our children had gotten hurt getting off or on the bus," Bryan ISD bus driver, Neola Aguon, said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan ISD bus driver, Neola Aguon driving to a local school in Bryan.

For Aguon, who has spent the last five years driving students to and from school, this time of year is about one thing: keeping kids safe.

"We just have to take that extra precaution. To keep everybody in our community safe, not just our students but our whole community as well," Aguon said.

The biggest danger she sees is drivers who ignore school zone rules, particularly speed limits.

Ezekiel Ramirez A school zone speed limit sign in front of a local school in Bryan.



"When these lights are flashing, it's we're supposed to go to 35 MPH from 55 to 35," Aguon said. "They'll be speeding past through here at 55 MPH, sometimes even 60 MPH, and then we're trying to get in here to drop off our students so we can get them to school safely."

When asked about the impact of not following traffic rules, Aguon emphasized the potential consequences.

Ezekiel Ramirez A school zone speed limit sign at a local school in Bryan.

"It can cause accidents, chaos, of course we don't want our students to be hurt, but we also need the community's help to follow and obey the laws," she said.

Aguon urges drivers to stay patient and alert in school zones, reminding neighbors that safety isn't just a school responsibility—it's a community one.

"Please be aware of your surroundings because they're not always paying attention, they're children," she said. "We don't want to lose anybody in our community at all whether it be one of our elders or one of our very young children we want everybody in our community to be safe."

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan ISD bus driver, Neola Aguon taking 15 ABC for a ride along.

Bryan ISD Transportation is urging neighbors to help keep students safe during this school year.

For more information on school zone safety, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.