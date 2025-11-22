Bryan firefighters and city clash over equipment maintenance concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A dispute between the Bryan Firefighters' Association and city officials has erupted on social media, centering on questions about whether the fire department's equipment is being properly maintained.

The controversy began when the Bryan Firefighters' Association posted on social media about Engine five being out of service with no reserve engine available to replace it. The association warned that the city isn't keeping the department's equipment "fire-ready" and that residents' safety could be at risk when backup engines don't exist.

The association later posted an update about crews putting Engine five back in service, but continued to encourage residents to check maintenance records themselves for transparency about their neighborhood's equipment health.

City leaders responded by calling the union's claims "misleading" and "irresponsible." They said Engine 5 was fixed in just 54 minutes and that emergency coverage was never in danger. Officials listed their fleet of engines, reserves, medics and backup units available through TEEX, stating that the only thing spreading fast was misinformation.

The Bryan Firefighters' Association fired back with a lengthy post accusing city leaders of downplaying real safety issues, including engines failing on calls, ladder trucks with repeat problems, medics running with known issues and stations dealing with recurring failures. They also questioned why concerns seem to get dismissed before reaching city management.

Fire Chief stepped in, saying the posts don't give the full picture and that daily inspections, logged repairs and reserve swaps keep the department mission-ready. He noted the timing of the complaints, saying firefighters didn't raise these issues during recent contract negotiations until the city proposed extending the agreement in exchange for a 48/96 schedule.

The chief urged everyone to bring concerns through official channels rather than social media before rumors escalate further.

The back-and-forth continues with one side calling for accountability and better equipment while the other insists the fleet is safe and service never stopped. Both sides agree that the safety of Bryan families comes first.

15 ABC reached out to the city for an interview, but they said they're not giving any at the moment. 15 ABC also contacted the Bryan Firefighters' Association and is still waiting to hear back.

