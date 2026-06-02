BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan city leaders brought in an outside consultant to review the fire department's operations, examining what's working, what isn't, and how to strengthen the organization moving forward.

Watch the full story here:

Bryan fire department review aims to improve communication, trust within the organization

The review included interviews with employees at every level — from firefighters to city management — to better understand what people inside the organization were experiencing. The assessment found turnover has risen in recent years and identified communication and trust as key challenges.

Ezekiel Ramirez The assessment found turnover has risen in recent years and identified communication and trust as key challenges.

Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said the city is committed to addressing those findings.

Ezekiel Ramirez Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker sharing specific details about the review.

"We want to make sure that we're being as effective and efficient as we can while continuing to communicate and build trust."

The review calls for better communication, stronger leadership training, and more ways for employees to be heard. Chris Lamb with the Bryan Fire Department said the process gave employees a chance to speak openly and was not about assigning blame.

Ezekiel Ramirez The review calls for better communication, stronger leadership training, and more ways for employees to be heard.

"It also shows a lot of grit from the city and the fire administration to all be able to look in the mirror and really say, hey, as a group, what can we do better?"

Ezekiel Ramirez Chris Lamb with the Bryan Fire Department sharing specific details about the review with 15 ABC.

For Bryan resident Irma Barrera, the review reflects the kind of community-minded approach she believes is essential.

"The reality is that it does take a village to raise a community and this is our village, the city, the fire department and our people."

Barrera said she sees the effort as a step in the right direction, particularly when it comes to maintaining trust between residents and the department.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident Irma Barrera sharing her thoughts with 15 ABC.

"If anything causes some type of wedge between the community and any type of authority figure like that that's helping the community, that's an issue."

Her biggest takeaway is not that challenges were identified, but that city leaders, firefighters, and administration are working to address them together.

"Sure there's gonna be different you know, opinions, there's gonna be different ideas, but coming together will help us reach that goal."

Phase one of the report is already complete. Phase two is expected to wrap up within the next six to eight months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.