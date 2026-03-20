BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Drivers along Tabor Road off Highway 6 in Bryan are dealing with a big change to their daily commute.

Ezekiel Ramirez Vehicles at the intersection of Tabor Rd and North Earl Rudder Freeway.

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Bryan drivers dealing with longer delays after traffic changes on Tabor Road

15ABC visited the intersection of FM 974 and Highway 6, right next to Sadberry Intermediate School, where the Texas Department of Transportation is working on a project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety.

Ezekiel Ramirez A sign informing drivers that they can no longer turn left from Tabor Road onto that frontage road.

Crews are widening the road, adding new turn lanes, and building a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists. They have also turned the southbound frontage road into a one-way, meaning drivers can no longer turn left from Tabor Road onto that frontage road.

TxDOT says the changes are meant to improve safety and traffic flow in the long run. But neighbors tell 15 ABC those changes are slowing things down.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident Dayanara Corpes shares her thoughts about the construction project.

"It used to take me literally two minutes to just be able to turn right and now I'm just stuck there," Dayanara Corpes said.

"One of my neighbors had to find a whole different route to get home," Corpes said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident Dayanara Corpes shares her thoughts about the construction project with 15 ABC.

When 15 ABC asked what kind of impact this is going to make on residents who utilize this road every single day, Corpes explained the daily frustration.

"People are trying to wake up even earlier and still getting traffic because everyone else is waking earlier to be able to cross and get their kids to school on time and still get to work on time," Corpes said.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC driving on Tabor Road.

Corpes says the long-term plan makes sense, but the construction is creating a daily mess.

"Everybody just going one way," Corpes said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A vehicle turning at the intersection of Tabor Rd and North Earl Rudder Freeway.

"It's just been even more of a mess than what it was initially," Corpes said.

For now, drivers are seeing longer delays as crews continue work through the intersection.

Ezekiel Ramirez Drivers in Bryan on Tabor Road.

"It just hasn't been a great experience overall," Corpes said.

"I hope that they just end up opening the other lane that was on the exit and then just something for right here just for that traffic to get back to normal," Corpes said.

TxDOT tells 15 ABC the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. To learn more about this traffic change, check out the links attached within this story on our website.

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