BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan City Council recently approved more than $1.5 million in federal funding to build a shared-use path and bridge along East 29th Street.

Ezekiel Ramirez The grass walkway near Autumm Cir in Bryan.

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Bryan City Council approves $1.5M project for new East 29th Street shared-use path

The project aims to improve safety for people walking and biking between Carter Creek Parkway and Autumn Circle. Currently, the stretch lacks a sidewalk or path, leaving visible trails where people have cut through the grass.

Ezekiel Ramirez An outline of the shared-use path on East 29th Street in Bryan.

Bryan resident Ashton Garcia walks along East 29th Street almost every day. He told 15 ABC'S Ezekiel Ramirez even a short trip can feel dangerous.

"Yeah, they come quicker on this corner. It's like they're not paying attention," Garcia said.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC and Bryan resident, Ashton Garcia walking along East 29th Street.

"I usually just put off to the gas station. That's as far as I usually take it," Garcia said.

Garcia told 15 ABC it is not just walkers who face risks. People on bikes and scooters are often forced into traffic.

"They always are in this middle lane here," Garcia said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A neighbor riding a bike in the middle of the street on East 29th Street in Bryan.

"There's just no room for them, cause people come and fly down this side," Garcia said.

"It's just not safe for them. It's not fair," Garcia said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Ashton Garcia talking about the lack of sidewalks and walking paths in the area.

Garcia said the new path will make a significant impact on the community.

"They'll just feel safer, more protected, uh, appreciated," Garcia said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Ashton Garcia sharing his thoughts about the upcoming shared-path project with 15 ABC.

"It's gonna be nice. I'm excited," Garcia said.

"It's satisfying to know that they're actually putting in the work and their time to think about the people that live on this side of town," Garcia said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Ashton Garcia walking along East 29th Street.

The city is still finalizing minor details, but the project is expected to begin in 2027.

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