BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Families who have placed metal benches near the graves of loved ones at the Bryan City Cemetery could soon be forced to remove them under a proposal city officials plan to bring before Bryan City Council in July.

Ezekiel Ramirez Metal benches at the Bryan City Cemetery.

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Bryan cemetery proposal could ban metal benches, force removal of existing ones

City officials say some benches have been blown over in strong winds, putting nearby headstones, gravesites, and visitors at risk. Officials also say some benches have rusted over time, creating safety and maintenance issues for cemetery crews.

"Recently staff brought to our attention some safety concerns for the benches," Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Mike Riggens said.

If approved, new metal benches would no longer be allowed at the cemetery. Existing ones would be removed over a six-month period.

"Metal benches will no longer be allowed, um, but the natural stone benches, if they decide to go that route, will be allowed," Riggens said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Mike Riggens explaining that natural stone benches would still be allowed.

For College Station resident Iris Alonso, the proposal hits close to home. Several of her family members are buried at the Bryan City Cemetery, including her father.

"Daddy's laid to rest here as is my grandmother and my grandfather and several other family members that we have here," Alonso said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Iris Alonso's late father, Daniel Alonso II.

Alonso recently purchased a metal bench to honor her late father — one she had planned to have customized with a butterfly, a symbol meaningful to their relationship.

"Mine's gonna have a butterfly, which is something that daddy always made sure that I had around the house is butterflies," Alonso said.

Ezekiel Ramirez College Station resident, Iris Alonso, talking to15 ABC about the metal bench she recently bought.

She said the proposal would force grieving families to choose between a more expensive alternative or losing a personal tribute entirely — on top of costs already incurred.

"We've already paid over $10,000 for the funeral and then another $1,200 for the plot. And now you know versus a concrete bench that might be upwards of $500 versus a $200 bench that we could actually get customized," Alonso said.

Ezekiel Ramirez College Station resident, Iris Alonso and her husband walking around the Bryan City Cemetery.

For Alonso, the stakes go beyond cost.

"We're already mourning, we're already grieving. You're gonna tell us how to mourn and how to grieve," Alonso said.

Ezekiel Ramirez College Station resident, Iris Alonso and her husband sitting on a bench at the Bryan City Cemetery.

She said the benches serve a deeper purpose for families who visit.

"It's not just a bench, it's a place for us to spend time with our loved ones even though that they're gone," Alonso said.

Bryan City Council will consider the proposal at its July meeting.

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