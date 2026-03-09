Bryan business owner buys building where his great-great-grandfather ran a store 100 years ago

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Doug French purchased 103 North Main Street in downtown Bryan, where his ancestor William F. Gibbs operated a men's clothing store in the early 1920s.

Watch the full story here:

Doug French has always wanted to own property in downtown Bryan. But when the opportunity came to buy a building with deep roots in his own family history, it became something far more personal.

French, CEO of Stylecraft and Tenant First, recently purchased the building at 103 North Main Street — the same location where his great-great-grandfather, William F. Gibbs, operated a men's clothing store in the early 1920s. That store eventually closed during the Great Depression. Nearly a century later, French is bringing the property back to life.

Ezekiel Ramirez Doug French sharing history about his great-great-grandfather, William F. Gibbs.

"I've always wanted to own something here. But then I have a building that also has such a deep family connection made it extra special," French said.

Doug French William F. Gibbs's men's clothing store in the 1920s.

French and his team are now renovating the building, with plans to use it for both commercial and community-facing purposes.

"On the upper floor, we're gonna have a house or rental property company that owns and manages rental property kind of across the state," French said.

"Then down the downstairs square footage. Not sure if it'll be a coffee shop or a bar or a restaurant or a bookstore. Just something that really kinda fits that downtown Bryan vibe and style," French said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The outside of 103 North Main Street in downtown Bryan where construction is underway.

Standing inside the building during renovations, French reflected on the connection he feels to his ancestor and the ground they both have stood on.

"It just is so cool to know that like where I'm standing right now, he stood years ago," French said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A poster of the end product.

When asked what he thinks his great-great-grandfather would think seeing him carry on the family's legacy, French said the moment feels bigger than business.

"I think he'd be really proud that we're running companies, giving back to the community, and also investing in the very building that he built his company in," French said.

"I just know that my grandfather is somewhere smiling down on me right now," French said.

French said the renovation project is expected to be completed by this time next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.