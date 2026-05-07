BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan City Council is moving forward with plans for a new animal center to replace the aging facility that has served the community for more than 45 years.

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Bryan Animal Center gets new facility as city moves forward with long-awaited plans

The Bryan Animal Center has been a home for animals like Princess — a dog found abandoned in an apartment and brought to the shelter in January — but the building is aging and space is running out.

Ezekiel Ramirez Princess.

Ezekiel Ramirez Princess playing and having a good time.

Animal Services Supervisor Ashley Bishop said the facility has been in operation since 1981.

"It's quite aged, but it's seen a lot of life and I think it's ready to start a new chapter," Bishop said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Animal Services Supervisor Ashley Bishop showing 15 ABC the current facility.

For now, staff handles medical care, grooming and intake — sometimes all in the same room. Dogs and cats can hear each other throughout the building, adding to the noise and stress for the animals inside.

"The cats can hear the dogs and the dogs can hear the cats," Bishop said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Animal Services Supervisor Ashley Bishop talking about the difficulties with the aging building.

The push for a new facility has been years in the making.

"It's been a long time coming," Bishop said.

The new facility, planned near East MLK Street, aims to address those challenges with more space, a better layout and room for animals to move around.

Ezekiel Ramirez The new facility, planned in the open lot near East MLK Street.

"I'm very excited that the city is giving us this opportunity. The staff is absolutely elated and we're just ready to get back to the community and the pets that we serve every single day," Bishop said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Animal Services Supervisor Ashley Bishop talking about the new facility with 15 ABC.

The new animal center is still in the design phase and no set timeline has been announced. Updates will be reported as they become available.

Princess is still available for adoption at the Bryan Animal Center.

Ezekiel Ramirez Princess.

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