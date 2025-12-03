Bruceville-Eddy welcomes new administrator, travel center as city looks toward future growth

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — Bruceville-Eddy is seeing new commercial growth with the opening of the Ascent Travel Center as the city completes major infrastructure upgrades and welcomes a new city administrator focused on future development.



The new Ascent Travel Center marks one of Bruceville-Eddy’s first major commercial developments.

Newly appointed city administrator Lawrence Cutrone says he plans to continue previous leadership efforts and carefully evaluate new businesses.

Residents say they want more gas stations, shops, restaurants, and improved roads as the town continues to grow.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new travel center off Interstate 35 is marking one of Bruceville-Eddy’s first major commercial developments, and residents say it may be a sign of more growth to come.

The Ascent Travel Center recently opened its doors along the highway, drawing attention from neighbors who have long hoped for additional amenities in their small but growing community.

"We enjoy being a small town but we do want to have the amenities that we would have in a larger community," said La’Donna Reyna, longtime resident.

The development arrives as Bruceville-Eddy nears completion of its multi-million-dollar sewer system — a key infrastructure project expected to pave the way for future business expansion.

On Monday, the city appointed Lawrence Cutrone as its new city administrator. While an on-camera interview could not be arranged, Cutrone said in a conversation Monday that he plans to continue the work of former administrator Andy Kent and explore new projects for the city.

"Some of the most difficult things is the lack of infrastructure, lack of a water plant, and the roads that have not been worked on as much," Reyna said.

"I would really like to see a careful vetting of the local businesses that come in and developments that are built," she added.

Residents say they are hopeful that improved infrastructure and leadership will help bring the types of businesses they’ve been wanting for years.

"More gas stations, shops and restaurants," Phil Reyna said.

Both Phil and La’Donna expressed support for additional growth, saying the community could benefit from more development while still maintaining its small-town character.

"The streets need to be worked on," they said. "Kent was a wonderful city manager. So I want to see the same thing and respond to us quickly as we have questions."

