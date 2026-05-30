COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Visitors at Brian Bachmann Community Park in College Station are dealing with locked restrooms after a string of vandalism forced city officials to close them until further notice.

Watch the full story here:

Brian Bachmann Park restrooms locked after fire-related vandalism reported

City officials shut down multiple restrooms after investigators discovered fire-related vandalism across the park. The closed restrooms include those near the skate park and Senior League fields.

College Station Deputy Fire Marshal Derek Bishop said the closures are meant to protect visitors and prevent further damage.

Ezekiel Ramirez College Station Deputy Fire Marshal Derek Bishop talking about the recent vandalism at the restrooms.

"Number one, we don't need them inside of the restrooms just due to the damage that needs to be repaired and then, secondary, we don't want further vandalism to continue," Bishop said.

For now, visitors have to use the Little League restrooms or temporary porta-potties near the T-ball area. 15 ABC timed the walk from the skate park — it takes about three minutes to reach the porta-potties and about four minutes to get to the Little League restrooms.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Little League restrooms.

Ezekiel Ramirez The porta-potties near the T-ball area.

College Station Parks and Recreation representative Kelsey Heiden said the situation is an inconvenience for everyone.

"It's unfortunate and it really is an inconvenience to everybody because now we've had to shut down the restrooms and alternatives are having to be used," Heiden said.

Ezekiel Ramirez College Station Parks and Recreation representative Kelsey Heiden talking about the locked restrooms.

For College Station resident Michael Villarreal, the park is part of his daily routine. He skates there about five times a week, and the locked restrooms have disrupted that routine.

"I go out of my way already to come here and it's kind of a bummer, man," Villarreal said.

Ezekiel Ramirez College Station resident Michael Villarreal skating at Brian Bachmann Community Park.

Villarreal said it's frustrating to see a community space take a hit.

"This is a public park, you know, people like to bring their family here," Villarreal said.

"I mean there's kids that play at the pool right next door, like literally walking distance," Villarreal said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Posted signs from the city of College Station on the bathroom doors.

He hopes the vandalism stops so people can get back to using the park without the extra hassle.

"If we can cut out vandalism, then we can cut out a lot of stuff that gets in the way of, you know, people just trying to enjoy," Villarreal said.

Ezekiel Ramirez College Station resident Michael Villarreal sharing his thoughts about the locked restrooms with 15 ABC.

Parks officials say they hope to reopen the restrooms within the next couple of weeks. Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 979-764-3778.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.