BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — Train crossings in Bremond are a fact of daily life — but for first responders, the minutes spent waiting at the tracks can make a critical difference.

Ezekiel Ramirez A train passing through Bremond.

The Bremond Volunteer Fire Department recently opened a second fire station on the other side of the railroad tracks, giving crews a way to reach calls faster no matter which side of town an emergency occurs.

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Bremond Volunteer Fire Department opens second station to beat train delays

Assistant Chief Cody Little said the stakes are clear when someone dials 911.

"When you call 911, it's the worst day of your life, right? So, we owe it to everybody to get there as fast as we can."

Ezekiel Ramirez Fire Chief Jerry Hadley and Assistant Chief Cody Little sharing specific details about the new station with 15 ABC.

Trains cut through Bremond throughout the day. Fire officials say those crossings, while often only a few minutes long, can feel much longer when lives are on the line.

"It might only be 5 minutes, but it feels like eternity when you're in that emergency situation," Little said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Bremond Volunteer Fire Department logo.

Firefighters said blocked crossings were making it harder to reach calls on the other side of town. The new station addresses that problem directly by positioning resources where they are needed most.

While reporting this story, 15 ABC found thenself waiting on a train in Bremond — and that's where 15 ABC met resident Angel Hutchins.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bremond resident Angel Hutchins sharing her thoughts about the new fire station with 15 ABC.

Hutchins said train delays at crossings are a regular experience.

"All the time. All the time."

She said the new station could make a real difference for people who need help quickly.

"If somebody was calling 911 or the fire department, yeah, this is not good because they'd have to run through it, I guess."

Ezekiel Ramirez The Bremond Volunteer Fire Department recently opened a second fire station on the other side of the railroad tracks.

"It would be life saving," Hutchins said.

Little said the decision to open the second station came down to serving the community better.

Ezekiel Ramirez Fire Chief Jerry Hadley and Assistant Chief Cody Little inside the new fire station.

"It just kind of made sense for the betterment of the community where we could help serve better to have something on that side of the tracks in case of that situation," Little said.

Fire Chief Jerry Hadley said the goal is straightforward.

Ezekiel Ramirez Assistant Chief Cody Little inside the new fire station.

"Make it easier and safer for everybody in the town," Hadley said.

The department already has two fire trucks at the second location, with a third planned to move there within the next couple of weeks.

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