Young boy dies after being hit by vehicle on private property on Valentine's Day in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A young boy has died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle on private property in Brazos County over the weekend, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Creek Shadows at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 14 in reference to a major accident. When they arrived, they learned a small child had been hit by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the child had died from his injuries before deputies arrived at the scene.

Investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office responded and began a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At this time, the sheriff's office says the incident appears to be a tragic accident.

"The family is understandably distraught and grieving during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the child's family and loved ones.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.