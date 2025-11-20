Whooping cough cases double in Brazos County, as Texas cases hit 11-year high

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Whooping cough cases are rising across Texas, and Brazos County is no exception. An epidemiologist at the Brazos County Health District is sharing who's most at risk in the Brazos Valley and what residents can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Watch the full story here:

Texas is reporting more than 3,500 cases of pertussis — or whooping cough — this year, hitting an 11-year high with two months still left to go.

"The same thing is happening for the nationwide, we've had over 20,000 cases so far," said Dennis Nkaleke, an epidemiologist at the Brazos County Health District.

Here in Brazos County, Nkaleke says local numbers are rising too, and cases have already doubled compared to last year.

"Last year we had less than 20 cases of pertussis, but this year we've had, you know, 36 cases so far as of October," Nkaleke said.

Whooping cough often starts out like a simple cold, but the illness can quickly become more serious, especially depending on age.

"For children less than one month, that is infants, usually it comes as difficulty in breathing," Nkaleke said.

"But for older adults, you know, present more like low grade fever. They can have cough, mild cough initially, but later on it progresses to a later stage where it becomes more complicated," he said.

Nkaleke tells 15 ABC the most vulnerable groups include unvaccinated infants, pregnant women, and anyone who hasn't received a booster in the last 10 years.

"Usually the best way to prevent it is by vaccination. That is the primary way to prevent it. There's no other way," Nkaleke said.

He tells 15 ABC the rising numbers don't mean the community should panic, but neighbors should stay aware.

"We should not be scared. The best way is to get vaccinated if you've not been vaccinated, you know, seek healthcare provider when you are sick, especially having the symptoms like we've listed earlier," Nkaleke said.

When asked about the impact these increasing whooping cough cases make on the Brazos Valley community, Nkaleke explained the ripple effect.

"Well, the impact is usually when one person is affected, they're most likely that other people are also at risk of getting getting infected," Nkaleke said.

Local health experts recommend getting vaccinated to reduce your risk of catching whooping cough. If you think you or someone you know may have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider right away.

