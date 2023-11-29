UNFIT FOR TRIAL: Bryan mass shooting suspect declared 'incompetent' to stand before court

BRYAN, Texas — The man accused in the deadly mass shooting in Bryan in 2021 has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Larry Bollin is facing several charges related to the shooting, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As 15ABC first reported, five people were shot and one person killed in the attack at Kent Moore Cabinets.

He was set to stand trial next week, but that no longer will be happening after an agreement was struck between prosecutors and defense attorneys on an order of incompetency on Monday.

It is still unclear when Bollin will be sent for further evaluation and treatment.

Stay with 15 ABC as this story develops on-air and online.