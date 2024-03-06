THANK YOU GOES A LONG WAY: Robertson County election clerk helps with 2024 primaries

Wheelock is located in an unincorperated area of Robertson County.

The town is located 15 miles northeast of Bryan and 11 miles southeast of Franklin.

Valerie Ballard is a Robertson County elections clerk and is stationed at the Wheelock Methodist Church voting location.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Life might not seem fast-paced in Wheelock.

“Every once in a while, we’ll get a break like this, but it hasn’t been like that,” said Valerie Ballard, a Robertson County Elections Clerk.

But Ballard told 15 ABC’s Chris Talley the community gets moving when it comes to election season.

“We’ve had a steady stream of voters today, I mean constant almost,” said Ballard.

For the past 12 years, Ballard has worked as a county elections clerk.

She said it’s the tight-knit community that keeps her coming back.

“Out here in the country it’s more of comradery with the people who come out and come vote — we know just about all of them. It makes for a very fun day,” Ballard said.

One long-time voter Ballard knows very well is 94-year old Henry Youngblood.

15 ABC’s Chris Talley watched as she assisted him during the drive-thru voting process.

Henry says you’re never too old to have a voice.

“It’s really a privilege that people get to use, as long as I get to be here, I’ll be here,” Youngblood said.

“I couldn’t tell you how many, but [Youngblood] votes every year, so you know it’s quite a lot,” Ballard said.

And for her it’s part of her selfless service to Robertson County.

“We have a lot of people who come in and after they vote they say “thank you for your service” and that makes us feel good. That thank you is worth getting up at 6 a.m. and staying till 8 p.m.,” Ballard said.