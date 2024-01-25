Texas M.S. 150 returns to College Station in April; volunteers, participants can sign up now

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the course of two years, 15 ABC’s Chris Talley has seen the huge crowds The Texas M.S. 150 brings to Aggieland.

Michelle Compain, the Director of Development with Bike M.S. says the organization is ready to return for a third year to College Station.

“It’s our 40th anniversary of the ride this year," Compain said.

"We’re looking at making things bigger and better and we cannot pull this off without volunteers.”

Margaret Lomas has cycled for the event in 2011 and 2012.

Now she’s ready to be one of many to volunteer for the second year in a row.

“I have ridden the M.S. 150 twice, and when I heard it came back to College Station, I felt the strong urge to volunteer my time in the organization I truly believe in,” Lomas said.

From Houston to College Station, officials said it takes over 3,000 volunteers from those to assist on the routes to help with operations and over 60 Brazos Valley-police officers to keep our cyclists safe — but safety doesn’t stop there.

“We have over 100 medical personnel stationed at our stationary points along the routes, like rest stops and our starts and finish lines, to make sure they’re healthy when they start or finish for the day,” said Volunteer Engagement Specialist with Bike M.S., Andrew Davis.

Lots of help will be needed at Kyle Field, and Davis says the organization is looking to fill those spots by April.

“At Kyle Field alone, we have over 200 volunteer opportunities over the course of the day Saturday and Sunday," Davis said.

"Our goal is to get all those filled each year — a large part of this community does mobilize and help us welcome riders from across the state here to College Station.”

As for Lomas, she’s ready to make a difference.

“I believe it has made a positive impact in others’ lives, especially those who are afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis," she said.

To sign up now, participate, or volunteer, click here.