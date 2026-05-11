Susan Ballabina begins first day as 28th president of Texas A&M University after unanimous board vote

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Under new leadership: day one for new Texas A&M President

Dr. Susan Ballabina officially began her tenure as the 28th president of Texas A&M University on Monday, following a unanimous vote from the Board of Regents.

Chancellor Heger formally recommended Ballabina's appointment at the Board of Regents meeting.

"I would ask that the Board appoint Susan Ballabina as the next president of Texas A&M University."

Kenny Graves

Ballabina takes over from interim President Tommy Williams and steps into a role that has seen significant turnover in recent years. Katherine Banks stepped down in 2023 after 2 years in the position, and General Mark Welsh stepped down in September 2025 after serving 21 months.

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Students and alumni expressed enthusiasm about the new leadership. Recent graduate Valen Cepak said he had heard widespread praise for Ballabina from mentors across the university.

"Yeah, I think Doctor Blaina is a great choice. I mean, I've reached out to a lot of the mentors I've had while being here in Aggieland, both for my undergrad and master's, and I've yet to hear anything bad about her."

Kenny Graves

Cepak also pointed to Ballabina's experience working across multiple levels of university administration as a key asset.

"And now looking at her being able to work from the president's office and the chancellor's office, I think she has the ability to merge those people together and say, OK, let's get some stuff done."

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He added that her willingness to take on the role given the university's recent challenges speaks to her character.

"Anyone who watches what's happened in the last 10 years at A&M and dives in deeper instead of turning around and go somewhere else. That is a true Aggie. That is someone who really does have the core values of what it takes to be an Aggie."

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Student Caitlyn Horton said the reaction she has heard from peers has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Everyone that I've heard is super excited for her to become president. So that restores my faith, and I'm excited to see what she does."

Kenny Graves

Horton said she believes Ballabina's values align with what the university community expects from its leader.

"Our next president is someone who is continuously supporting Aggies and who continues to uphold our core values. Then I think that she's going to do an amazing job."

Kenny Graves

Ballabina brings extensive experience with the Texas A&M system to the role, having worked with Texas A&M AgriLife and serving as chief of staff and executive vice chancellor before her appointment. Students say her background makes her a strong fit to lead Texas A&M into its 150th year.

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