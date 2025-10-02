Texas A&M's Mexican Student Association in 50th year of bringing Hispanic heritage and community to campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Mexican Student Association at Texas A&M University has been fostering Hispanic culture and community on campus for five decades, serving as a home away from home for students seeking connection and representation.

With more than 800 members, MSA stands as one of the largest student organizations among Texas A&M's 1,300-plus groups.

"We've grown so much from like past years. I've seen it develop and it's been amazing," said Adilene Palacios, president of the Mexican Student Association.

For many students, MSA provides cultural familiarity and community.

"It was like the community I was looking for at A&M," Palacios said.

Abigail Gonzalez, vice president of MSA, shared with 15 ABC her path to the organization once she got to Texas A&M.

"I just came in straight for academics and then I was like, no, I need, you know, to have that familiarity here," Gonzalez said.

Tyler Dupnick Adilene Palacios, president of the Mexican Student Association (left) and Abigail Gonzalez, vice president of MSA (right) talk with 15 ABC.

The organization's longevity speaks to the importance of maintaining Hispanic community on campus.

"Just knowing that our culture and representation on campus is living on so long now that it's really motivating and inspiring," Gonzalez said.

MSA organizes a diverse range of events including cultural celebrations, social gatherings, sports activities and community outreach programs.

"It goes way beyond here their time and getting that professional development as well as that social development — that's our main goal through all of these events," Gonzalez said.

TAMU MSA The Mexican Student Association puts on events for members, like sports activities.

15 ABC also sat down with Ashley Rios, who serves as an advisor for MSA in her fifth year with the organization.

"I was able to find my group. I found all my friends (and) those friends turned into lifelong friends, and I am so grateful for that," Rios said.

Tyler Dupnick Ashley Rios, an advisor for MSA, talks with 15 ABC.

Within Texas A&M's student body of approximately 80,000, MSA works to ensure Hispanic heritage remains strong.

"Make sure that you remember your past and where you come from and that you're not alone on this campus and that MSA is your home away from home," Palacios said.

After five decades on campus, there are no signs of slowing down.

15 ABC asked Rios what comes to mind when she thinks about Hispanic Heritage and how MSA fits into that history.

"When I think of Hispanic Heritage I think of the food, the music, the family gatherings, just those special parties even, so we want to create those same experiences here and create those communities around those experiences," Rios said.

TAMU MSA The Mexican Student Association puts on events for members, like cultural celebrations.

As the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary, leaders emphasize that MSA represents more than just another campus group. It provides representation and community for Aggies from similar backgrounds, with plans to continue this mission for future generations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.