Texas A&M University's Vice President for Student Affairs retiring in Jan. 2025

Vice President of Student Affairs at Texas A&M University BG Joe E. Ramirez, Jr. is retiring, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Ramirez served for 31 years in the U.S. Army, served as the 45th Commandant of the Corps of Cadets for 11 years, and as the Vice President for Student Affairs at Texas A&M for nearly four years.

"The Division of Student Affairs at Texas A&M is a unique and remarkable place to work, and I am humbled and honored to have had the opportunity to work beside you all over the past three and a half years," Ramirez said.

"I will continue to work alongside you and the students of Texas A&M every day until my retirement date, and I look forward to the last couple of months of interactions we will share together."

President of Student Affairs, (Gen.) Mark A. Welsh III shared his thoughts on Ramirez's retirement.

"I want to congratulate General Ramirez ’79 on his retirement, effective Jan. 1, 2025 — having a devoted public servant, brilliant leader and former student at the helm of the Division of Student Affairs has brought intentionality, collaboration and a sense of pride for Texas A&M," he said.

"I’m grateful for his service to this institution for the last 14 years, including 11 as commandant of the Corps of Cadets, and although he will be greatly missed throughout our campus, I know his family will be pleased to have more time with him."