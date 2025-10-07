Texas A&M University reveals search committee to find next president

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The search committee has been revealed to help find the next president of Texas A&M University, Chancellor Glenn Hegar announced on Tuesday.

“This is a committee of accomplished leaders who know exactly what makes Texas A&M University special,” Hegar said. “They understand our rich traditions, our mission, and our grit. I’m confident they’ll bring us a leader who will lead Texas A&M with the same passion and purpose that built it.”

The search committee includes:



Robert L. Albritton, Board of Regents Chairman

John W. Bellinger, Regent

Mike Hernandez, Regent

Carter Mallory, Student Body President

Lt. Gen. James W. “Chip” Bierman Jr., USMC (Ret.), Commandant, Corps of Cadets

Andrew Klein, Professor of Geography

Fred McClure, Chief Community Engagement Officer

Elsa A. Murano, Professor, Director of the Borlaug Institute, and President Emerita

Clint Patterson, University Staff Council, Chair, Office of the Provost

Joseph P. Pettibon II, Senior Vice President for Strategy and Business Services

Amy Waer, Dean, Naresh K. Vashisht College of Medicine

Susan Ballabina, Executive Vice Chancellor, Texas A&M University System

Nicholas K. “Nic” Taunton, Executive Vice President and COO of The Association of Former Students

Trev Alberts, Director of Athletics

Nate Sharp, Dean, Mays Business School

Thomas Blasingame, Department Head, Petroleum Engineering

The next president will inherit a university system that that continues to set records in research funding, student enrollment, and national rankings.

Hegar said the new president must be a leader who can accelerate Texas A&M’s trajectory, while preserving the core values and traditions that define the Aggie spirit.

The committee is expected to begin stakeholder input in the coming weeks.

“Choosing the next president of Texas A&M is one of the most important decisions we will make. This university has shaped Texas for nearly 150 years and the right leader will set the course to ensure its success over the next 150. We need someone who understands our values and has the vision to lead this great institution into its next era of service, discovery, and impact.” - Robert L. Albritton, Board of Regents Chairman

Chancellor Hegar’s recommendation for the position of president will be submitted for approval to the Board of Regents.

“We are starting the search process quickly, yet we will be methodical in our approach to find the right person to lead Texas A&M University as this decision will define how we serve our students, our state, and the world for decades to come,” Hegar said.