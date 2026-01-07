Texas A&M University Police Department releases bi-monthly scooter and e-bike theft report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M University Police Department recently released a theft list of electric scooter and bicycles in compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act (Clery Act).
There were seven electric scooters or bicycles discovered missing in December 2025 and two so far in January 2026.
The general location of the thefts include:
- Zachry Engineering Education Complex
- Student Computing Center
- Joe C. Richardson Petroleum Engineering Building
- Southside Recreation Center
- Memorial Student Center
- Park West Tower 3
- Pavilion on Spence Street
- Underwood Residence
- Clements Residence Hall
The TAMUPD has a list of anti-theft suggestions including:
- Consider using a high-security U0lock
- Use a lock that properly fits the electric scooter or bike
- Consider attaching an internal GPS tracker
- Remove the battery pack whenever possible
- Take the electric scooter with you whenever possible
- Keep locks off the ground where thieves can gain leverage to pry them open and break them
- Park in well-lit, conspicuous areas and in view of cameras
- register all electric scooters or bikes with Transportation Services
If you have information on stolen property, or see suspicious activity, contact the TAMUPD at (979) 845-2345, the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600, or the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at (979) 361-3888.
Click here for the most recent report from the Texas A&M University Police Department.