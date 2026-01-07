Texas A&M University Police Department releases bi-monthly scooter and e-bike theft report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M University Police Department recently released a theft list of electric scooter and bicycles in compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act (Clery Act).

There were seven electric scooters or bicycles discovered missing in December 2025 and two so far in January 2026.

The general location of the thefts include:



Zachry Engineering Education Complex

Student Computing Center

Joe C. Richardson Petroleum Engineering Building

Southside Recreation Center

Memorial Student Center

Park West Tower 3

Pavilion on Spence Street

Underwood Residence

Clements Residence Hall

The TAMUPD has a list of anti-theft suggestions including:



Consider using a high-security U0lock

Use a lock that properly fits the electric scooter or bike

Consider attaching an internal GPS tracker

Remove the battery pack whenever possible

Take the electric scooter with you whenever possible

Keep locks off the ground where thieves can gain leverage to pry them open and break them

Park in well-lit, conspicuous areas and in view of cameras

register all electric scooters or bikes with Transportation Services

If you have information on stolen property, or see suspicious activity, contact the TAMUPD at (979) 845-2345, the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600, or the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at (979) 361-3888.

Click here for the most recent report from the Texas A&M University Police Department.