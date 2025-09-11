Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas A&M University increases police presence after receiving hoax threat

COOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University has increased police presence on campus out of an abundance of caution, after receiving a threat that was known to be a hoax.

Texas A&M is one of several universities that have received threats recently.

The university asks that if you see something, say something, and report suspicious activity to University Police at 979-845-2345.

