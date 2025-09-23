Texas A&M students and faculty protest for academic freedom after president's resignation, other changes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Students and faculty at Texas A&M University gathered Monday night to protest what they call attacks on academic freedom following the resignation of President Mark Welsh and other recent administrative changes.

Watch the full story here:

Texas A&M students and faculty protest for academic freedom after president's resignation, other recent changes

Dozens assembled at Academic Plaza to voice their concerns about the firing of a professor, the reassignment of two administrators and what they call the forced resignation of Welsh.

"It's unfortunate to see higher education being devalued," said Max Smith, an officer with the Secular Student Alliance at Texas A&M University.

The protest was organized by Texas Aggie Democrats along with several other student organizations who say academic freedom is under attack.

"This is protected by the First Amendment. Teachers and students should be able to discuss the topics that they want to discuss in the classroom without fear of government oversight or criticism or anything like that," Zach Spanhak said, president of Texas Aggie Democrats.

Tyler Dupnick Zach Spanhak, president of Texas Aggie Democrats, talks with 15 ABC.

Welsh resigned late last week after widespread criticism from state lawmakers and others for his handling of a viral video showing a confrontation between a student and a teacher over transgender-related content in a children's literature class..

"Show our support for academic freedom, show that there are people at the university who care and hopefully bring a change of pace in the actions that have been happening," Spanhak said.

Organizers presented five demands, including a desire to protect the classroom and what is taught from political influence.

"From the student perspective, they're sitting in courses that have had the content hollowed out and watered down, and people are paying tuition to come here, people are spending time and effort trying to get an education and that's being assaulted by this political issue," Smith said.

Tyler Dupnick Max Smith, an officer with the Secular Student Alliance at Texas A&M University, talks with 15 ABC.

"To ensure that our students get a quality education, that they learn all sides, that they're not indoctrinated, and most importantly, we're not fired for doing our jobs," said Dr. Leonard Bright, interim president of the Texas A&M American Association of University Professors.

Dr. Bright tells 15 ABC that there is disappointment with how faculty members and Welsh were treated.

"We're simply saying it's important for us to fight for the ability for students to learn the broad perspectives," Dr. Bright said.

Tyler Dupnick Dr. Leonard Bright, interim president of the Texas A&M American Association of University Professors, talks with 15 ABC.

Protesters hope their demonstration will lead to positive changes for the university's future.

"We believe that, you know, having this kind of extra government influence on the university really impacts our reputation in a negative way," Spanhak said.

As part of their demands, the protesters are calling for transparency in the search for the next president.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.