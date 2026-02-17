Texas A&M student reports sexual assault by dating app match in campus apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A Texas A&M University student reports a sexual assault that happened twice by a man she met on a dating app, according to a campus crime alert issued by university police.

Police say the assault happened on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Garden Apartments on campus. The victim had initially connected with the suspect through a dating app before agreeing to meet in person.

According to the Texas A&M University Police Department, the pair went on a date around noon on Valentine's Day. After returning to the victim's apartment at approximately 2 p.m., the suspect sexually assaulted the victim for the first time.

The suspect then left the apartment and purchased a Plan B pill for the victim. He returned later that evening and sexually assaulted the victim again.

Police said the identity of the suspect is known. He is described as a 34-year-old Asian male, approximately 5'9" tall and 170 pounds, with black hair, black eyes and a black beard. He was wearing a tan shirt, dark pants and athletic shoes at the time of the incident.

The university received information about the assault on Monday, Feb. 16. The victim's identity remains confidential.

The Texas A&M University Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 979-845-2345.

The crime alert emphasized that sexual assault is not the fault of the victim and provided safety recommendations for students using dating apps. These include meeting new matches in public settings, informing trusted contacts about date plans, and seeking help from nearby advocates if feeling unsafe.

The university also stressed the importance of clear consent, stating that any questions or ambiguity means consent has not been given.

Students seeking support services and reporting options can visit titleix.tamu.edu or stepinstandup.tamu.edu for additional resources.

