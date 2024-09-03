Texas A&M seeking feedback on the Student Experience Study through mid-September

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University is seeking input through September 10 regarding recommendations to improve student experiences.

Earlier this year, President Mark A. Welsh released the Study Experience Study. The 44-page study, compiled by the Student Experience Study Committee, outlines the current student experience and how to make improvements.

The study details eight recommendations from the committee determined to provide the most benefit to the Aggie experience. These include:



investing in on-campus housing, transit, and parking infrastructure

investing in student-facing services like counseling

revising the academic calendar

forming a task force to improve engagement efforts

making changes to academic advisor practices

providing more transparency of studies and surveys on campus

The study also pointed to a need for a clear cost estimate on course resources that students often pay for and report being surprised by. According to the university's findings, students often feel like the university is “nickel-and-diming” them.

Anyone interested can click here to provide feedback.