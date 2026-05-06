Texas A&M Regents confirm appointment of Susan Ballabina as university president

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Dr. Susan Ballabina is on track to become president of Texas A&M University.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents finalized the appointment Wednesday after a mandated 21-day waiting period.

She is set to start in the position on May 11.

Ballabina was the sole finalist for president of the College Station campus. She currently serves as the Executive Vice Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

Former Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh stepped down in 2025 following a viral video confrontation over course content and the firing of a professor. Interim President Tommy Williams has been at the helm since.

