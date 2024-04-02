Texas A&M professor killed in 18-wheeler crash in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash on state Highway 105 and County Road 417 that left a professor at Texas A&M University dead on Monday.

At about 9:02 on Monday morning, an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound, when a Nissan Rogue and a Hyundai Palisade were both traveling westbound.

Qinglei Li, 53, of College Station, driving the Nissan, crossed the center line, and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Li struck the 18-wheeler head-on, and was hit again by the Hyundai — he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the 18-wheeler and the Hyundai were both transported to a nearby hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Li was a professor in Veterinary Integrative Biosciences within the School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.