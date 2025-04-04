Texas A&M prepares for the 25th anniversary of 'Aggie Ring Day'

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KRHD) — One of the year's biggest events, Aggie Ring Day, is here. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, there's so much history, tradition, and pride that goes into each ring that each Aggie will receive, carrying a lasting legacy at the university.



Around 6,500 students will receive their Aggie Rings this weekend, becoming part of the more than 100-year legacy.

Up to 10 people can be with each recipient, so an estimated 65,000 will be in attendance this weekend.

The Aggie Ring itself is one of the oldest Texas A&M traditions, dating back to the first ring, which debuted in 1889.

For some, this day is bigger than getting engaged.

“Honestly, it’s been a dream come true,” a Texas A&M Aggie ring recipient said.

“I’ve been waiting forever to get this ring, so I’m truly excited,” said another.

But the ring on this finger has a different meaning—

“I feel way more connected to those Aggies now that I have it,” another fellow Texas A&M Aggie said.

Texas A&M Ring Day is when Aggies get a piece of their university that they can keep forever.

“The Aggie Ring program is by far the largest collegiate ring program anywhere in the world,” Scot Walker, Vice President of the Association of Former Students said.

Thousands of students have waited for this day since they first stepped foot on campus, becoming part of an eternal legacy.

“Of the undergraduates at Texas A&M who qualify to order an Aggie ring, meaning they meet the academic qualifications to order one, 94% of them do get their Aggie ring,” Walker said.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the festivities go far beyond this weekend's events.

“The Aggie ring was already 100 years old when Aggie Ring Day started. Porter Garner became CEO of the Association of Former Students in 2000, and he had long felt that the moment that someone receives their Aggie ring ought to be a celebration equal in magnitude to the importance of the achievement of earning that ring,” Walker said.



