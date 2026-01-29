Texas A&M police investigating 3 sexual assault incidents near campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University Police are investigating three separate incidents of indecent assault and fondling that occurred near campus between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28.

TAMU police say the incidents all followed a similar pattern, with male suspects approaching female victims, initiating conversations with compliments, and then inappropriately touching them without consent.

Incident 1

The first incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the Wolf Pen Creek Park bus stop.

A male suspect approached a victim and started asking her questions about the bus schedule, her name, and relationship status. When he shook the victim's hand, he pulled her close and grabbed her buttocks.

Incident 2

The next day, on Sunday, Jan. 25 around 2 p.m., two male suspects approached a victim at Century Square.

The two men asked about her age, name, and phone number after complimenting her. When she declined to give them her personal information, one suspect grabbed her buttocks.

Incident 3

The third incident happened on January 28 at approximately 2:00 p.m. near Century Square. A male suspect complimented the victim, asked if she was single, then grabbed her buttocks.

TAMU police says the identities of all suspects remain unknown.

The Texas A&M University Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 979-845-2345.

University officials are reminding the community to remain vigilant and take protective measures, including being aware of surroundings, communicating boundaries clearly, and reporting suspicious behavior immediately. They also advise being cautious of pretexts for physical contact and limiting personal information shared with strangers.

These crime alerts comply with the federal Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, which requires universities to notify the public of such incidents.

Additional resources and support services are available at titleix.tamu.edu.

