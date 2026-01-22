COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A media conference Thursday at the Academic Plaza on the Texas A&M campus addresses claims of censorship and class cancellations.

Watch the media conference here:

Texas A&M groups, students hold media conference Thursday over censorship and class cancellations

The Texas A&M chapter of the American Association of University Professors hosts the conference following the removal of texts from a class syllabus and the cancellation of a Ethics in Public Policy course.

Coverage of course material removal:

The Plato Problem: how a recently approved policy change is putting Texas A&M in the national spotlight

Read more about the removal of materials here.