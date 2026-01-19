COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As the 2026 spring semester begins, Texas A&M University is reviewing syllabi for 5,000 classes to ensure compliance with new state-level rules on teaching race and gender topics.

The Plato Problem: how a recently approved policy change is putting Texas A&M in the national spotlight

Interim President Tommy Williams recently sent a memo calling the review a push for "transparency," stating the school must stay focused on its "core academic mission."

"In instances where a course is affected, advisors are working closely with students to minimize any impact to their planned course loads and to ensure transparency in what to expect," the memo reads.

Student Brandon Edgar expressed concerns about the changes affecting his education.

"Well, I think that, you know, if I pay for a class and these texts or this information is essential to the curriculum, it should be in the curriculum no matter what someone's opinion is on it," Edgar said.

The policy changes have also sparked confusion about which materials remain acceptable. Some reports suggested that ancient philosopher Plato was being completely banned at A&M, but Williams' memo clarified the situation.

"A variety of courses this spring will teach Plato dialogues. We can – and will – teach and assign readings from the great thinkers of history while complying with updated system policies," Williams wrote.

The administration says they are "correcting the record" and maintaining neutrality in education. However, some students worry that a "neutral" approach might result in incomplete learning.

"Information at the end of the day is information... You can't just know certain parts of it because people are getting angry or offended," Edgar said.

With over 200 courses flagged or changed, the conversation about academic freedom and curriculum content continues across the Texas A&M campus.

