Texas A&M extends athletic director Trev Alberts' contract through 2031

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University announced a new six-year contract extension for Director of Athletics Trev Alberts, keeping him in College Station through 2031. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents authorized the deal.

"As we navigate the changing college athletics landscape, Trev Alberts' professionalism, knowledge and business-minded approach is just what we need to compete boldly in the future," Interim President Tommy Williams said. "His new, extended contract reflects our confidence in a leader who embodies our core values and understands the heartbeat of Aggie Athletics is the 12th Man."

Since arriving at Texas A&M, Alberts has overseen significant athletic success across multiple sports. The Aggies have claimed two national championships under his leadership, with women's tennis winning its first program title in 2024 and men's outdoor track and field capturing its fifth outdoor title in 2025.

The university has also secured four SEC championships during Alberts' tenure. Women's tennis won conference titles in both 2024 and 2025, men's indoor track and field claimed the 2025 championship, and softball earned the SEC Tournament crown in 2025. Women's tennis competed for another national championship in 2025, while the baseball team played for the national title in 2024.

Current seasons are proving historic for multiple programs. The football team ranks third nationally and stands 10-0 for the first time in more than 30 years. The volleyball team has posted its best regular season record since 1984 at 22-3 and enters the postseason ranked sixth in the country.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Texas A&M Board of Regents, Chancellor Glenn Hegar and Interim President Tommy Williams for their continued confidence in our vision for the athletics department," Alberts said. "From the moment we arrived, Angie and I have felt embraced by the Texas A&M family and this truly feels like home."

Alberts said the momentum built over the past 20 months energizes him for continued growth.

"We're fortunate to work alongside extraordinary coaches, staff and student-athletes who pour themselves into their programs every single day," Alberts said. "The momentum we've built over the past 20 months is real, and I'm energized by the opportunity to continue elevating this department with them."

Beyond competitive success, Alberts secured a landmark multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports, described as the largest deal of its kind in college athletics history. The partnership includes a comprehensive strategy to leverage Texas A&M assets for growing fair market value NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

Academic performance has also improved under Alberts' leadership. The athletics department posted a spring 2025 term grade-point average of 3.208, the highest in school history. Texas A&M finished sixth in the Learfield Directors' Cup standings for 2023-24 and 15th for 2024-25.

Alberts joined Texas A&M in March 2024 after serving as athletics director at Nebraska since 2021. The former first-round NFL draft pick and ESPN broadcaster previously spent 12 years as athletics director at University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he led the program's transition from Division II to Division I while overseeing major facility improvements.

Words from A&M Head Coaches

“We’re building something special here at Texas A&M, and my partnership with Trev is an integral part of that. I’ve truly appreciated his leadership, especially the open dialogue he maintains with his coaches to gather feedback and elevate Texas A&M as one of the nation’s premier brands. This contract ensures continuity in the momentum we’ve already created, and I’m excited about our future.” - Mike Elko, Football

“Trev has proven to be a tremendous leader for our athletic programs at Texas A&M. The on-field success of so many Aggie sports speaks for itself. In the ever-evolving landscape of college athletics, very few universities have the support and leadership to compete for championships in all sports. It takes leadership that is highly intelligent and forward-thinking to make this happen. Trev possesses both of these qualities and creates a sense within the department that we are one step ahead of our competitors with his leadership. Trev has also built great relationships with the coaches and has created a sense of unity amongst all programs in the athletics department which has been vital for success. We’re looking forward to many more successful years under Trev’s leadership.” - Bucky McMillan, Men's Basketball

“Trev’s leadership has elevated our entire department and given every program the confidence to chase excellence. He cares deeply about our student-athletes and invests in the resources that help them grow on and off the field. His vision for Texas A&M is bold, steady and rooted in what makes this place special. We are fortunate to have him guiding our future, and I am thrilled to continue working under his direction.” - Trisha Ford, Softball

“I have a lot of respect for what Trev has done at Texas A&M in the short time he’s been here. In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, he has a clear vision for how our athletics department can move forward and sustain success while staying true to the traditions at the core of our amazing University. You can see that in the results from our team and in the success happening across the entire department. This commitment from our President, Chancellor and Regents gives us the continuity we need to make Texas A&M the marquee brand in college athletics.” - Jamie Morrison, Volleyball

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.