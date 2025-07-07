Texas A&M agencies support search, recovery after deadly floods

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As Central Texas continues to fight with catastrophic flooding, teams from across the Texas A&M University System are actively supporting rescue and recovery operations, even as the state mourns the lives lost and those still missing.

At least 15 counties remain under a state disaster declaration, with torrential rainfall creating dangerous conditions across the Hill Country. Local officials have confirmed multiple fatalities, and search and recovery operations remain ongoing. Residents are urged to follow guidance from first responders and avoid flooded areas.

“Members of the Board of Regents at the Texas A&M System join our fellow Texans in grieving the loss of so many innocent lives,” said Board of Regents Chairman Robert Albritton in a statement. “We continue to pray for the families suffering from this tragedy and extend our deepest gratitude to the emergency personnel from the Texas A&M System and partnering agencies who remain on the front lines.”

Multiple agencies within the A&M System have been deployed to aid in the statewide response:Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM): Coordinating statewide disaster operations through the State of Texas Incident Management Team, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional field staff.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX): Deployed Texas Task Force 1 and Task Force 2 Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads for search and evacuation efforts.Texas A&M Forest Service: Mobilized chainsaw crews to clear roadways and restore access in flooded areas.Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Deployed Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs.

Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET): Providing veterinary medical support to animals affected by flooding.Texas A&M Public Works Response Team: Deployed to Kerrville to assess and assist with critical infrastructure needs.

Emergency crews continue working around the clock as rain persists and floodwaters remain high in many areas. State officials stress that while the immediate danger has passed in some regions, the road to recovery will be long—and Texans are urged to remain vigilant.