Take me out to the ball game: Savannah Bananas prepare for their game in front of 104K fans at Kyle Field

The Savannah Bananas bring a sold-out crowd and their special brand of baseball to Kyle Field this Saturday.

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Take me out to the ball game: Savannah Bananas prepare for their game with 104K fans at Kyle Field

A sold-out crowd will bring the noise to Kyle Field this Saturday, May 2, to cheer on the fun and excitement of Savannah Bananas baseball.

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Kyle Field, the home of the maroon and white Fightin' Texas Aggies, will see a lot of yellow and blue for the game. I talked to some fans who will be going to the game, and they are ready.

"Super excited they're coming to town. I've been trying to get tickets for such a long time, so I was finally able to get them. So we're really excited," Amanda Webb said.

Kenny Graves

"Uh, we are just expecting to have a really good time, a whole party atmosphere, and a big memory for our family," Sarah Endreola said.

"It doesn't matter if you're by the field or you're up in that 400 level, uh, you're gonna have just as much fun. Uh, the music's going to be great, players are fun, and, uh, it's just a fans' first experience," Joey Addicott said.

Kenny Graves

The Bananas play a special brand of baseball with some different rules.

"Fans are involved in the game. One of the rules is they can catch a foul ball and, and it's an out," Addicott said.

Kenny Graves

Some families will have to decide who gets the tickets.

"So right now, only six of the seven are going to be going. Um, I think we're going to have to play rock scissors to see whether it's me or dad taking the kids," Endreola said.

Kenny Graves

One fan made sure to pick up plenty of Bananas merchandise.

"Oh, for sure. I went to the warehouse yesterday and spent a little too much money. I haven't told my husband yet how much I spent, We're really excited. I got the banana hat and everything, so I can't wait to wear it," Webb said.

Kenny Graves

There will be on-campus shuttles at Bonfire, Agronomy, and the Bush Library. Rideshare and taxi services will be in Lot 30E, and pay-upon-arrival parking will be available.

For more information about the Savannah Bananas, go to www.thesavannahbananas.com.

For more information on parking and shuttles, go to https://transport.tamu.edu/Parking/events/kylefieldevents.aspx.

Kenny Graves

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