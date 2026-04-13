Sole finalist named for Texas A&M University President by Board of Regents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — During a special meeting Monday for the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents the board named Susan Ballabina, Ph.D., as sole finalist for president of the College Station campus.

Ballabina currently serves as the Executive Vice Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

Under state law, the board must wait 21 days before taking final action on the decision.

Former Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh stepped down in 2025 following a viral video confrontation over course content and the firing of a professor.

Glenn Hegar, the Chancellor for the Texas A&M University System, issued a statement after Ballabina was named: