Sole finalist named for Texas A&M University President by Board of Regents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — During a special meeting Monday for the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents the board named Susan Ballabina, Ph.D., as sole finalist for president of the College Station campus.
Ballabina currently serves as the Executive Vice Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.
Under state law, the board must wait 21 days before taking final action on the decision.
Former Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh stepped down in 2025 following a viral video confrontation over course content and the firing of a professor.
Glenn Hegar, the Chancellor for the Texas A&M University System, issued a statement after Ballabina was named:
Today, the Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System named Dr. Susan Ballabina as the sole finalist for president of Texas A&M University.
This follows a national search that brought forward a strong group of candidates. Dr. Ballabina emerged through that process based on her experience, her judgment and her ability to lead at scale.
Dr. Ballabina currently serves as Executive Vice Chancellor for the Texas A&M University System and has more than 30 years of service across the System. She has held senior leadership roles at both the university and system levels and has led major initiatives that have served communities across Texas. She understands this institution, the people it serves and the responsibility it carries for our state.
State law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Board can take final action on the appointment. During this time, Dr. Ballabina will work with the Board to complete the remaining steps in the process.
I also want to thank Interim President Tommy Williams for his steady leadership during this transition. He has provided important stability for the university, and we are grateful for his continued service.
Texas A&M is a special place with a clear mission to serve the people of Texas through education, research and outreach. As the university prepares to celebrate its 150th year, it is important that we continue to focus on that mission and on the long-term success of the institution.
We will share additional information as the process moves forward.