Senator Ted Cruz partners with Texas A&M Corps of Cadets helping those in pursuit of military careers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Courage, integrity, discipline, and selfless service are just some of the Aggie Core Values Jordan McConnell lives by.

“This is just another pathway to go toward that greater purpose,” McConnell said.

McConnell is not only a junior at Texas A&M, but a 5th Battalion Sergeant Major in the Aggie Corps of Cadets in hopes of following the long line of serving like his family.

“I want to go to the Naval Academy, my dad was enlisted in the Navy and all of my grandparents were in the Army,” McConnell said.

While cadets like McConnell are already on the path of serving our country, retired Brigadier General and Corps of Cadets Commandant, Patrick Michaelis told 15 ABC this puts Texas A&M’s program in the spotlight with the help of Senator Ted Cruz.

“We really have a new opportunity here. Senator Cruz’s office has reached out to us and offered the opportunity for those people who are in the nomination process for the service academies who don’t get the nomination to also serve in another capacity and that capacity is right here at Texas A&M in the Corps of Cadets,” Michaelis said.

Senator Ted Cruz sent 15 ABC this statement:

“I am proud to play a role in opening a fantastic avenue to the many bright, ambitious young students with the courage and drive to serve our nation. This program has a storied history and proven track record of producing skilled, qualified service members. Joining the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets is an incredible opportunity, and I am excited that we are going to provide it to so many fine young men and women from the Lone Star State.”

Michaelis said while this partnership promotes growth in the program, they’ve already seen a substantial growth this year.

“We had a 20% growth in our freshman class, so we started the year 300 more than we started last year at 2,300,” Michaelis said.

As for McConnell, he hopes others can continue to build the Corps of Cadets.

“It’s all about doing it for other people, if you can give a fraction of your days to another person or this country that’s the most you can do,” McConnell said.

Officials told 15 ABC this new partnership will hopefully put the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets in place to accomplish their current initiative “March to 3,000” in membership by 2030.