Recent study regarding Texas A&M's capacity recommends it pauses undergrad student growth for 5 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University may be pausing expanding enrollment in the undergraduate program at its main campus.

Over the last ten years, the university saw a 36 percent increase in undergraduate students — now making up 80 percent of the student population.

A recently released student capacity report shows the impacts of that growth have not all been addressed.

A capacity study committee is recommending the school pause at its current enrollment level over the next five years, adding only 15,000 undergrads each year.

The committee says this will give the university time to make needed adjustments.