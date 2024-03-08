No. 4 Texas A&M gets set to host Rhode Island

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas Aggie baseball team is 13-0 after back-to-back midweek wins against Texas and Texas Southern. Now A&M is gearing up for their final non-conference weekend series before heading into SEC play.

The Rhode Island Rams are 2-7 on the season with their two wins coming against UT-Rio Grande Valley and Washington State but the Aggies know being undefeated means the target on their back only continues to grow.

“You know you get anyone from the East Coast they get to come out here we're going to have decent weather I think that brings out the best in people,” Aggie assistant coach Michael Earley said.

“I mean when you're doing how we're doing you got target on your back you get everyone's best we're not sneaking up or hiding from anyone so I expect them to play really hard and challenges us.”

Last season the Aggie pitching staff finished 104th in the nation for strikeout to walk ratio but this year has been a different story. A&M continues to shine on the mound and currently sit at 3rd in that same category. It’s safe to say the addition of pitching coach Max Weiner is making a difference.

“I’m just happy that we’re going one at a time,” Weiner said.

“We’re not trying to play above our skills we're not trying to make super pitches. Those are things that I’m really happy with.”

The Aggies have flexed their talent up and down the lineup but it's worth noting what grad transfer Hayden Schott is doing for this group. Not only has the outfielder shown clutch hitting at the plate but the energy and excitement he has brought to the locker room adds another level to this teams camaraderie.

“[Schott’s] brightened it up a lot,” sophomore pitcher Shane Sdao said.

“Every single time that guy speaks everyone has a smile on their face because you know it's going to be something funny. It’s just really cool to be around him every day”

“Hayden Schott just makes peoples days better,” Weiner said.

“I think any team when you get coaches and you get players who are more interested in how do we become better than some of the parts that's a meaningful thing. Hayden’s very others oriented.”

The Maroon and White will host the University of Rhode Island for a three game set at Blue Bell park and a midweek against Sam Houston next Tuesday before opening up SEC play in Florida. First pitch Friday night is set for 6pm.