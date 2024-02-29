No. 4 Texas A&M Baseball heads to Arlington

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday night, the No. 4 Texas Aggie baseball team improved to 8-0 on the season after their 13-2 victory over Lamar. Now, they’re headed to Arlington this weekend for the Globe Life Field Series where they’ll take on PAC 12 opponents in Arizona State and USC.

“ASU can really hit, they’re really good, a really athletic team,” Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

“They don't strike out a ton, not a ton of walks either. they played a good schedule — so we just got to keep throwing strikes and, and trust that.”

Ryan Prager will get the start on the bump Friday night and the Dallas native is looking forward to pitching in front of family and friends in his favorite team’s stadium.

“Grew up a Rangers fan so it's awesome to get to play in their park even though it's a newer one,” Prager said.

“Haven't been there a ton, but it's going to be nice to kind of go home, have a lot of familiar faces, family, friends in the crowd, so just super excited to get up there and be able to play.”

Prager missed the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery and since his return on Opening Day he’s been lights out. The lefty picked up two wins in his first two starts throwing 11 and 2/3 innings allowing just seven hits and a walk. He’s thrown 19 strikeouts and hasn’t allowed a run yet this season.

“It's one of those things that success always helps with confidence,” Prager said.

“To see that now it wasn't that you needed it, but it always helps — so to see that, it's just that kind of that reaffirmation of you're able to do it and you're in a position that, that you deserve to be in.”

Arizona State and USC will be the toughest lineups the Aggie pitching staff has seen so far which will be a good opportunity to see how they respond to adversity on the mound.

“Got to keep throwing, but in terms of throwing strikes and the things that you feel some are controllable,” Schlossnagle said.

“We’re very pleased. We just got to continue that and, probably going to be playing in some closer games. So we're going to get to see some pitchers who maybe haven't pitched in those situation and we're going to find out how good they are.”

The Aggies will open up the weekend taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils. First pitch Friday night is set for 6 p.m. at Globe Life Field.