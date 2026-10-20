TEXAS A&M RELLIS CAMPUS (KRHD) — A new Reveille AI Compute Center — or RACC — is coming to the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus, fueling innovation and providing good-paying local jobs through its Watts-to-Workers program.

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New Reveille AI Compute Center coming to Texas A&M RELLIS Campus, bringing hundreds of local jobs

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The technology will be a benefit to Texas A&M, its students, and local businesses.

"So, I think this is very important for Brazos Valley, and we're very excited to be able to bring our Watts to Workers program here," said Angela Hood, founder of ThisWay Global.

Kenny Graves

Hood said the project will create hundreds of trade jobs that pay well above market rate.

"We will probably have, uh, 250 to 300 trades, uh, the jobs oftentimes pay 1.5 to 3 times what you would be making doing the same role somewhere else," Hood said.

Kenny Graves

The center is designed to serve not only the university, but also the broader community.

"So, this is providing not just the researchers on campus and the students, but also -- industry," Hood said.

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Sean Feeney, a second-year Texas A&M PhD student, said bringing more computing power closer to campus will be a positive development for current and future Aggies.

"I think it's really cool always bringing more compute closer to the university and making it accessible to, you know, students, staff, maybe even local industry," Feeney said.

Kenny Graves

Feeney said the facility could be valuable for research tied to national priorities.

"You know, things that relate to national security, or, or kind of like, you know, more sovereign US priorities, um, man, what a great facility to kind of have access to if, if, if those issues come up in our research," Feeney said.

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He also said the center will prepare students for an emerging industry.

"OK, how do data centers run? How do you manage them? Like, how do you even, like, logistically put together, you know, these projects that require the compute, you know, the chips, the retirement, the accounting, I mean everything on the back end," Feeney said.

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The Phase 1 building is 65% complete and should be running by next summer.

"It should be completed and have compute power running in it by the end of June of 2027," Hood said.

Kenny Graves

Hood said construction on the next phase — a 53-megawatt building and a substation — will begin in early 2027. The substation will provide the center's power, and its water system will operate in a closed loop that Hood said will remain in the system and will only require a small upcharge every 4 to 5 years.

Kenny Graves

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