'MEET YOUR ARMY DAY': Fort Cavazos soldiers visit Texas A&M for those pursuing Army careers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Battalion Commander Steven Petracca can't wait to get his hands on a tank — for him, it's an Army family tradition.

“My father, my grandfather, and my uncles were all Armor Officers and this was their baby,” Petracca said.

‘Meet Your Army Day’ is a first of its kind event for Texas A&M — something the Executive Officer for the R.O.T.C. Battalion tells 15 ABC’s Chris Talley is helping his class of over 2,300 cadets plan ahead.

“We are currently one of the largest R.O.T.C. programs in the country, and so by bringing soldiers down from Fort Cavazos, it allows our cadets to have a good understanding of careers they can do in the army,” Michael Fung said.

But for seniors like Steven Petracca, it's a glimpse at life in the Army — hearing first-hand from soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos.

“My dream is about to come true in a couple of months — I’m going to get our there and meet a bunch of wonderful soldiers and I’m just going to start leading the best that I can," he said.

While graduation is a step closer to living his dreams, Petracca says he's ready to serve.

“For me, it’s wearing a uniform — that’s my way of service back to the country so it means everything to me," Petracca said.