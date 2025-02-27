LtGen James W. Bierman Jr. appointed commandant of Texas A&M Corps of Cadets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — LtGen James W. Bierman Jr. will become the 47th Commandant of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University starting Aug. 1, 2025, following his retirement from active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Bierman currently serves as the Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations for the Marine Corps. He oversees the development and execution of service plans and policies related to military operations.

With 37 years of experience, he has a proven track record in operations, training, and strategic communications, as well as over two decades in command roles, including infantry battalion commands in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Bierman earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from the Virginia Military Institute and a Master of Arts in National Security Studies from the College of Naval Warfare.

Bierman’s appointment follows a national search led by a committee chaired by Dr. Susan Ballabina. The university community is invited to welcome Bierman as he prepares to take on this significant leadership role.

