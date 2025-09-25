Investigation underway after Texas A&M suspends fraternity amid hazing allegations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Texas A&M University has been suspended as authorities investigate alleged hazing that hospitalized several pledges.

Investigation underway: Texas A&M suspends fraternity amid hazing allegations

According to Texas A&M University Police, on Sept. 14, new recruits were instructed to attend an event at the off-campus fraternity property.

Current members brought the pledges to a secluded area where they were told to engage in physical activity until exhaustion.

At least one participant later sought medical treatment for injuries sustained during the event.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the hazing allegations.

According to a spokesperson at Texas A&M, "The allegations are currently under investigation for possible violations of the student conduct code."

Texas A&M student Samantha Braudaway said the incident should serve as a warning to all students.

"I think it should be a very eye-opening thing to not only Greek life students, but every student at A&M," Braudaway said.

"I have little nephews, and I think what if they want to be in a fraternity and this can happen to them. But at the end of the day, these are 19, 20, 21 year old men that are of age to say no. I think it's just a matter of peer pressure," Braudaway said.

According to the Hazing Prevention Network, 55% of college students involved in fraternities, sororities, teams and other student organizations experience hazing in some form. But social clubs and organizations continue to be a popular draw for students.

"I think Greek life is an amazing thing," Braudaway said. "You find your friends, you find your people. I had a great experience through Greek life, and I still do it in my sorority, but overall, your well-being comes first, and if something doesn't feel right, it probably is not right."

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office did not give any further details since the investigation is ongoing.

They are asking for other victims or witnesses to reach out to their office.

