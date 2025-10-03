Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyTexas A&M University

Actions

Governor Greg Abbott visits Texas A&M University to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Aplin Center

The 211,724-square-foot building will serve as a learning laboratory for hospitality and related fields and is scheduled for completion in 2028.
aplin-rendering-1.jpg
Texas A&amp;M University
aplin-rendering-1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Governor Greg Abbott is at Texas A&M on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Mays Business School's new Aplin Center.

Watch here:

Governor Greg Abbott visits Texas A&M University to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Aplin Center

The 211,724-square-foot building will serve as a learning laboratory for hospitality and related fields in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and for marketing majors at Mays Business School.

The new center was funded through a $60 million donation from Buc-ee's founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III.

The Aplin Center is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.