BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Governor Greg Abbott is at Texas A&M on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Mays Business School's new Aplin Center.

Watch here:

Governor Greg Abbott visits Texas A&M University to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Aplin Center

The 211,724-square-foot building will serve as a learning laboratory for hospitality and related fields in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and for marketing majors at Mays Business School.

The new center was funded through a $60 million donation from Buc-ee's founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III.

The Aplin Center is scheduled to be completed in 2028.