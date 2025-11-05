Golf cart stolen from Texas A&M campus, police seek tips

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University Police are investigating the theft of a maroon golf cart reported stolen from campus on Nov. 1.

The victim told police the golf cart was parked and secured in Parking Area 102 when it was taken at about 2:20 p.m., according to a university crime alert issued on Nov. 4.

Police said the cart has an ATM sticker on the front hood, “Texas A&M Athletics” lettering on the side, black handrails on the back, and a tan top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Texas A&M University Police at 979‑845‑2345.

The alert was issued in compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, which requires universities to notify the community of certain crimes.

University police are also sharing anti-theft tips:



Park in well-lit, high-density, conspicuous areas that are in view of security cameras

Use additional security measures and devices

Install an alarm or GPS tracker

Never leave keys in a vehicle or hide them inside a vehicle

Law enforcement agencies encouraged residents to report suspicious activity:



Texas A&M University Police at 979-845-2345

College Station Police Department at 979‑764‑3600

Bryan Police Department and Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979‑361‑3888

