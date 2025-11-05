Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyTexas A&M University

Actions

Golf cart stolen from Texas A&M campus, police seek tips

Texas A&M University police say a maroon golf cart with athletics markings was taken on Nov. 1 from Parking Area 102. The community urged to report information to police
TAMU CRIME ALERT GFX.png
Texas A&amp;M University Police Department/15 ABC
TAMU CRIME ALERT GFX.png
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University Police are investigating the theft of a maroon golf cart reported stolen from campus on Nov. 1.

The victim told police the golf cart was parked and secured in Parking Area 102 when it was taken at about 2:20 p.m., according to a university crime alert issued on Nov. 4.

Police said the cart has an ATM sticker on the front hood, “Texas A&M Athletics” lettering on the side, black handrails on the back, and a tan top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Texas A&M University Police at 979‑845‑2345.

The alert was issued in compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, which requires universities to notify the community of certain crimes.

University police are also sharing anti-theft tips:

  • Park in well-lit, high-density, conspicuous areas that are in view of security cameras
  • Use additional security measures and devices
  • Install an alarm or GPS tracker
  • Never leave keys in a vehicle or hide them inside a vehicle

Law enforcement agencies encouraged residents to report suspicious activity:

  • Texas A&M University Police at 979-845-2345
  • College Station Police Department at 979‑764‑3600
  • Bryan Police Department and Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979‑361‑3888

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.